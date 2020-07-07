Jackson city council votes to relocate Andrew Jackson statue from City Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a 5 to 1 vote, Jackson city council members have authorized the mayor’s administration to relocated a statue of Andrew Jackson that rests on City Hall grounds.
The lone dissenting vote was Councilman Ashby Foote.
During comments council members talked about Jackson’s record as a slave owner as just one of the reasons the statue should be removed.
Jackson Mayor Chockwe Antar Lumumba voiced his support for the removal and said if done the right way, removing the statue could be a symbol of unity.
The city will look into finding a “more appropriate place for the statue.”
