Historic Cabot Lodge demolished in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 50 year old piece of Jackson history is being torn to the ground.
Demolition is underway of the old Cabot Lodge on State Street near Milsaps College.
The building opened in 1972 as the Holiday Inn Medical Center.
It took on the name Cabot Lodge in 1993.
The building which sits on 15 acres is currently owned by Milsaps college.
Officials there say they are actively seeking partners to develop the space for the benefit of the college and the larger metro Jackson community.
