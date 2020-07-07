Group gathers in Hattiesburg to protest racial injustice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group gathered near The University of Southern Mississippi to protest against racial injustices Tuesday afternoon.
The protesters held up signs along Hardy Street that said “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands up don’t shoot.”
Many people who drove by the group honked or waved to show support for their movement.
An organizer said the group is hoping to see change in many aspects of the community to better the lives of Black people.
