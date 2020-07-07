First Alert Forecast: unsettled, steamy weather continues mid-week

TUESDAY: The nearly stationary front over the region will continue to waver over Mississippi and the Gulf States; keeping the weather unsettled for yet another day. Expect more clouds and opportunities for storms to keep temperatures in the middle 80s. With the slow-moving nature of the storms, flooding may be an issue again. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s again.
WEDNESDAY: The front continues to lift farther north – but will continue to hold reign over the weather pattern through mid-week. Expect another uptick in rain chances; possibly, starting in the morning then becoming more isolated in nature by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 80s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will begin to nudge its way into the region toward the end of the week. While we won’t turn completely dry, more hours will tend to be drier by the upcoming weekend amid a ramp up in heat and humidity. Expect highs to rise from near 90 Thursday, to the middle 90s by the end of the weekend with ‘feels like’ temperatures running closer to 105-110. In addition, we’ll keep an eye to the northwest each day as storm complexes could make their way toward central Mississippi on the back side of the heat ridge, centered to our west.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.