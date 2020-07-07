Cortez Shelby, 41

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cortez Shelby, a 41-year-old man, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a shooting at a bar in Jackson, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Tyree Jones said the shooting took place at the M-Bar Club shortly after 1 a.m.
Investigators learned several people had been shot after an argument that took place inside of the establishment.
The gunman pulled out a pistol and began firing multiple shots, Jones said.
Deputies say one of the bullets hit Shelby in the neck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people, a woman and two men, also received gunshot wounds and paramedics transported them to UMMC for treatment.
Jones said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities identified Javarius Stewart, 21, as the gunman after reviewing surveillance footage from the club and interviewing witnesses at the scene.
Stewart faces one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault stemming from the incident and has not yet been captured.
Jones said Stewart was last seen wearing a red baseball jersey and left the scene in what appears to be a red or maroon Ford Mustang with a large white diagram on the rear window.
