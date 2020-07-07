Anthony Thompson, 66

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Thompson, a 66-year-old man, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a stabbing that morning, according to Jackson police.
Spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened in the 2200 block of Newport Street at approximately 11 a.m.
Thompson died on the scene after being stabbed multiple times by a man known to investigators.
Brown said the stabbing took place after a dispute between the two.
The person responsible for the killing then left and remains at large.
Investigators have not released the identity of the person believed responsible.
Brown said they are still working to verify the identity first.
