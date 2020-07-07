Alternate route teaching sessions hosted on Zoom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can get more information on how to take an alternate route to become a teacher in Mississippi, and you don’t even have to leave your home.
The Mississippi Department of Education plans to hold three virtual fairs this month to help you make the best alternate route choice. The events will take place over Zoom on July 15th, 22nd, and 29.
Colleges that participate in the alternate route programs, like Mississippi College and Jackson State, will be on hand to provide information.
Click here to find out how to register for a session.
Completing an alternate route program is required for those who would like to transition into teaching, but lack the certificate or license.
