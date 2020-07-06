Vicksburg murder suspect gets $2 million bod

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Bennard Craft, 24, the suspected killer of Andrew Prudhomme, had his initial court appearance Monday, July 6, in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News Craft was charged with murder, and Carpenter set his bond at $2 million. She has bound him over to the Warren County grand jury.
Vicksburg Police officers found Prudhomme’s body near a doorway to the carport at 103 Alfred Drive in the Hillcrest subdivision early on the morning of June 25.
From initial reports, it appears Prudhomme opened the door and was shot five times. The shooter, described at the time as a person wearing a black hoodie and black pants, ran north on Alfred and west on Katherine toward U.S. Highway 61 South.
If convicted, Craft may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
