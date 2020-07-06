Rally for socialism and liberation met with opposition in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bezal Jupiter is with the Party of Socialism and Liberation. He and his group organized a rally at Strawberry Patch Park in Madison to end capitalism and systemic racism, Sunday.
Jupiter said they were there “to protest against the systemic police brutality against people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain.”
Jupiter’s group was met with a number of opposing protesters. Most of the conservatives rallying did not want to talk on camera.
Chris was on that side with them. He said he was there to support the men and women in blue.
“Just here as an individual to support law enforcement to say I appreciate what they do for us. We live in a free society and I sleep well in my bed at night knowing that law enforcement is out there, you know protecting us,” he said.
Madison Police and other law enforcement parked right in between the two groups. They boxed in the groups using police tape and traffic cones.
Other officers scattered around the park to help keep watch and control either party.
As both groups belted their concerns, Phillip Thompson walked over to either end of the parking lot just to talk.
“Both of them of have some good points about some stuff,' said Thompson; “everybody needs to get together. You see where they are, the police separated everybody like there was going to be a fight or something. Nobody is here for violence.”
The rally concluded within a couple of hours and was relatively peaceful to the end.
