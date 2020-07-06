4 people shot on party bus in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people were shot while inside a party bus, as reported by Delta News.
Police were called to Delta Regional Medical Center near 1 a.m. Sunday where they found a party bus in the parking lot.
Officers discovered the bus was traveling on Union Street when someone opened fire.
Four people inside the bus were shot. Two of those people were treated and released from the hospital. Two others remain there, but are in stable condition.
There is no word on a potential suspect at this time.
