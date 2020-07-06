Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disorganized area of low pressure is sitting over our area today and will continue to hang around for at least another day, maybe two. This will result in numerous showers and thunderstorms for our area. The best chance or highest chance for rain will be in the daytime and taper off around or after sunset each day. With higher chances for rain the next couple of days, expect highs to reach only into the upper 80s and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s. As Wednesday creeps around, expect more sunshine to break through, still with a chance for showers, just a lower chance. This will continue through this weekend. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s and morning lows will continue in the 70s. There may be some fog overnight tonight, especially in areas that receive heavier rain. Calm wind tonight and westerly at 10mph Tuesday. The severe weather threat is minimal to none. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:10pm. There are a couple of weak systems in the tropics, but the chances for development are low and nothing that threatens our area at this time.