Masks required in all public, unincorporated areas in Hinds Co.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - All residents in the unincorporated areas of Hinds County are now required to wear face masks while in public.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to issue an order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The order is effective immediately and includes all individuals over two years of age.
Businesses are directed to require individuals to wear a mask/face cover before entering their establishments.
Face covers can be made of paper or cloth. Homemade coverings such as, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are all acceptable. Medical grade masks should be saved for healthcare workers.
