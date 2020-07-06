Jackson firefighter critical after shooting; suspect in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man they say was responsible for a shooting Sunday night.
Officers were called to Hamilton Boulevard around 10 p.m. Upon arriving, 47-year-old Otto Love, Jr., a Jackson firefighter, was found shot multiple times.
Love was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police say the shooter is Joshua Bingham. He was later captured and brought into custody.
It’s unclear what charges he faces.
