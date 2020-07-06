Man charged with threatening Warren Co. Supervisor in racist post

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars in Warren County after making terroristic threats over the internet against a Black county leader. It was all over her call to take down the retired state flag there.
The sheriff's department arrested 53-year-old John Lumbley.
After he allegedly posted a violent message regarding Warren County District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson. I spoke with Mrs. Jackson today and she said the hate must stop.
“It is not something that we should normalize. It is not something we should say ‘I am not surprised.’ So, it wasn’t okay then and it’s not okay now,” said Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson.
Shawn Jackson expresses her frustration over a racist post she says was directed at her for doing her job.
She is Vice President of the board of Supervisors in Warren County and over District 3.
Recently, she called for an emergency meeting for supervisors to vote to remove the recently retired Mississippi state flag from county buildings.
“It made sense that Warren County followed suit locally, so the memo was to call for our board to take the flag down here.”
But not everyone welcomed that move.
In a local news article that mentioned the call for that vote, many people commented against the move.
She says the one that stood out was this post that incited racial violence.
"I took it exactly for what it was-- a threat on my life. I was disgusted and I am fearful. The notion that an administrative follow up to a charge we didn't lead in Warren County would spark that to me is chilling."
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says it did its own investigation about the weekend post. And after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, they arrested 55-year-old John A. Lumbley for making terroristic threats over the Internet.
“The n-word isn’t okay and threatening to shoot someone because they may have an ideal different from yours is not okay and it’s criminal.”
