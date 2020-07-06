Jackson firefighter repeatedly shot trying to run to the door of his home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Firefighter is shot trying to escape a man who investigators say opened fire over a car accident.
Lt. Otto Love, Jr. is in ICU while family and colleagues hold vigil that he will soon recover.
“I just hope that everyone will pray that this guy will pull through this,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.
He and the department are shocked and devastated by the shooting at his home Sunday night on Hamilton Boulevard.
According to investigators, 47 year old Love allegedly side swiped the car of 21 year old Joshua Bingham.
Bingham then followed the firefighter home where the two argued.
“He got out of his vehicle, started running toward the door and the guy was still shooting and from my understanding he had about 10 bullets in him,” said Owens.
Love underwent surgery and is listed as critical but stable.
The 20 year JFD veteran drives and operates the ladder truck at Fire Station 23 on Raymond Road.
The chief describes Love as a good firefighter from a good family.
"It's a devastating thing for the fire department because of the fact that we just lost a firefighter to a situation like that about two or three months ago," said the chief.
Bingham was arrested at the scene.
He appeared in court Monday and is charged with aggravated assault.
"We don't want to lose anyone, but especially one of our own, one of our firefighters," added Owens.
Bingham is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.
No information on bond was released.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.