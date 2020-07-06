First Alert Forecast: steamy summer storms

MONDAY: Our unsettled weekend weather will likely persist into the beginning of the new work week across central Mississippi. Expect patchy areas of fog to start the morning off; some clearing, giving way to a quick ramp up in temperatures. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90 before scattered to numerous downpours develop. Some will be sluggish moving, causing concern for localized flooding. Storms tend to fade after sunset with lows dropping into the 70s.
TUESDAY: The nearly stationary front over the region will continue to waver over Mississippi and the Gulf States; keeping the weather unsettled for yet another day. Expect more clouds and opportunities for storms to keep temperatures in the middle 80s. With the slow-moving nature of the storms, flooding may be an issue again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The sluggish moving low will finally make moves toward the east through the latter parts of the week. Rain chances will remain elevated through Wednesday and Thursday; beginning to taper by the upcoming weekend. More hours will tend to be drier by the upcoming weekend amid a ramp up in heat and humidity. Expect highs to rise from near 90 Thursday, to the middle 90s by the end of the weekend with ‘feels like’ temperatures running closer to 105-110. In addition, we’ll keep an eye to the northwest each day as storm complexes could make their way toward central Mississippi on the back side of the heat ridge, centered to our west.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.