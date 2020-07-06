Disturbing trend in Edwards as small town’s COVID cases rise rapidly

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A disturbing trend is building in one Hinds County town where there has already been one coronavirus death.
Edwards Police Sergeant Kelvin Mixon died after recently contracting the virus.
Monday in the Town of Edwards, Hinds County deputies handed out masks in force.
Mayor Marcus Wallace says 12% of the population there has tested positive for the virus and a good number of test results are still out.
Mayor Marcus Wallace said, “A lot of focus is put on the bigger cities but it is more deadly and dangerous in small towns just as what we’re seeing here in Edwards. A few people contract the virus and within 30 days it could spread tremendously throughout the town.”
Mayor Wallace says 500 people were tested. His concern is that gatherings from over the holiday weekend could cause his infected numbers to spike even higher.
“I’m not asking all that if you just don’t have to leave home stay home right now because these numbers are going to be very escalated this week coming out of the Fourth of July weekend,” said Wallace.
Residents in Edwards are required to wear masks in public.
The Covid infection rate in the town is 3 times what the department of health likes to see.
More restrictions could be implemented here to keep residents safe.
