Catholic Dioceses of Mississippi speak out against ‘evils of racism’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Catholic Dioceses of Mississippi are speaking out against “the evils of racism” in a joint statement released Monday.
In an open letter, Bishop Louis F. Kihnemann III of Biloxi and Bishop Joseph Kopacz of Jackson provide practical suggestions and goals for the Catholic Dioceses of Mississippi as a parish and as individuals.
Referencing “the heartless killing of George Floyd,” the letter implores all Christians - specifically those who are Catholic - to denounce racism.
“The heartless killing of George Floyd sparked a national outcry against the tyranny of racism. The actions and inactions of the officers involved are symptomatic of a pattern that has reached critical mass and has exploded across our nation and beyond. That brutal assault violates the fundamental truth lamented in ‘Open Wide our Hearts’ that all people are created in the image and likeness of God. When this truth is ignored, the consequence is prejudice and fear of the other, and all too often, hatred. In the Gospel of John 3:16 we hear the foundation of the Christian faith that ‘God so loved the world he sent his only Son.‘ Not surprisingly, in the first letter of John 3:15 we hear ‘Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer.‘”
Citing “Open Wide Our Hearts:” - a pastoral letter endorsed at the 2018 United States Catholic Conference of Bishops - the dioceses say “the Church seeks to be a leaven in society for solidarity, liberty and justice for all” and “must recognize our participation in the chains of racism.”
The open letter, which is dated July 4, 2020, goes on, stating:
“We join our voices to vehemently denounce racism, a plague among us. It is an evil and a force of destruction that eats away at the soul of our nation. Ultimately, it is a moral problem that requires a moral remedy—a transformation of the human heart—and compels us to act. “
The three-page letter continues:
“Significant numbers of African Americans are born into economic and social disparity. We must recognize that generations of African Americans were disadvantaged by slavery, wage theft, “Jim Crow” laws, and the systematic denial of access to numerous wealth-building opportunities reserved for others. Racism can be institutional, when practices or traditions are upheld that treat certain groups of people unjustly. The cumulative effects of personal sins of racism have led to social structures of injustice and violence.”
Telling the story of Sister Thea, a black nun born in Yazoo City who went on to teach countless students in Mississippi, the dioceses talk about the need for intercultural awareness and acknowledgment the inherent prejudices one holds.
“As bishops in our time in Mississippi, we recommit ourselves to continue to liberate the Church from the evil of racism that severely compromises our mission to make disciples of all nations in the name of Jesus Christ. With the ordained priests and deacons, religious and laity in our diocese we pledge ourselves to strengthen our Catholic tradition to educate, to serve, and to empower all who are on the margins in our communities, especially those who are oppressed by the yoke of racism. We are not powerless and the witness of Sister Thea’s life is an icon of hope that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. (Romans 8:28)”
Some of the advice the bishops practicing Catholics in Mississippi to do include learning about the history and causes of racism in America, exercise the right to vote, speak out against injustice, talk to children about the pain and injustice of racism.
Parishes as a whole are encouraged to read “Open Wide Hearts,” while priests and deacons should preach against racism, have mass and prayer services calling for an end to racism and the injustice it causes, and hold intergenerational and interracial discussions or seminars on racism.
To read the full three-page letter from the Dioceses of Mississippi and all of the guidelines set forth by the bishops, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.