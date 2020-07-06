Canton mayor installs ‘No Mask, No Entry’ mandate for city

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly, Jr. is issuing a strict mask mandate for the city.
Truly says that as a practicing physician and as mayor it is important that citizens understand the sacrifice that must be made to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
He’s installing a “No Mask, No Entry” policy which states that businesses must require customers to wear masks while inside.
The mandate applies to restaurants, liquor stores, bars, salons, grocery stores, service stations and other businesses.
All citizens of Canton when in public are expected to wear a mask.
Any employees, especially those handling food are expected to wear a mask.
Businesses or people not following the mandate will first receive a warning. A second violation will result in the closure of a business and a fine of $1,000. Individuals with a second violation will recieve a fine of $500.
Mayor Truly is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to further discuss the mask mandate which goes into effect Tuesday as well.
