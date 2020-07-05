Man, woman found dead in wrecked car after four day search in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The bodies of a missing man and woman have been located after an extensive search in Warren County.
Lillian “Libbie” Williams and Timothy McKnight were found Sunday afternoon.
The two were last seen Wednesday night after dropping off a family member in Redwood, Mississippi.
Officials say after a search of county roads an investigator with the Vicksburg Police Department spotted McKnight’s car in a wooded ravine off of Highway 61 N.
The 2011 Lexus sedan left the roadway and struck a tree, killing both McKnight and Williams. It is believed the wreck occurred sometime early on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
