First Alert Forecast: More showers & storms expected today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waking up to some patchy and dense fog this morning in our central and northern counties, especially in the Jackson Metro area. It looks to clear out of the area throughout the morning after the sunrises. An unsettled pattern still remains in the forecast today with another chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms this afternoon into the evening. Highs today will make it into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s this afternoon with heat indices around the triple digit mark. You will certainly feel the heat and humidity again today if you’re not seeing the showers.