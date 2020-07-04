First Alert Forecast: More rain is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Still a few showers on the radar this evening. Most of them should fizzle out within the next few hours, but we can’t rule out a lingering shower overnight. Temperatures tonight will cool down to around 73 degrees. Go ahead and grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out of the door tomorrow morning. We are looking at a pretty good chance for numerous to widespread showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow will be near 87 degrees.