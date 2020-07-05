Brookhaven mayor tests positive for coronavirus

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of the City of Brookhaven has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Joe Cox said that he began developing symptoms on July 2nd and has been in quarantine since that time.
Cox stated that he has been following guidelines set out by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health to wear a mask and social distance and doesn’t know where or how he contracted the virus.
Starting Monday, July 6th, the office of the Mayor, City Clerk, and Building Inspector will be temporarily closed and all employees in those offices will be tested for COVID-19. Test results should be received in approximately three days.
The Water Department and Public Works Department will remain open.
