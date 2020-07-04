2-year-old found after walking three miles away from home

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 2-year-old boy reported missing Friday night was found three miles from his home, authorities say.
Zachary Christopher Allen Outman was reported missing around 6 p.m. Friday, according to information from the Vernon Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement and neighbors began to canvass the area and found the boy’s footprints.
Tracking his footprints, Zachary was found 2.5 miles down a hunting lease road.
Here is the information from the Sheriff’s Office:
A Happy Ending
At approximately 5:57 p.m Vernon Parish E911 received a report of a missing 2 year old child on Camp Baker Road.
VPSO Deputies, VPSO Chase Team & K9 Duke, Detective’s with the VPSO Criminal Division, Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Troopers from the Louisiana State Police, Anacoco Police Department, and Med Express Ambulance Service responded to the location.
It was learned that 2 year old Zachary Christopher Allen Outman has walked away from his residence and cold not be located.
The area is densely wooded and a heavy rain had just occurred.
Upon arrival law enforcement met with several of the child’s neighbors and began to canvas the area.
A short time later, Mrs. Bobbie Tyson, arrived back at the location and indicated she had located a child’s foot prints in a muddy hunting lease road approximately 1/2 mile from the child’s home.
Mr. & Mrs. Todd Scott, also neighbors of the child, provided ATV’S to investigators to travel to the hunting lease road.
Mr. Tommy Kay transported Sheriff Craft to the location.
At the location a small set of bare foot prints could be observed in the deep mud. A short distance down the road an adult footprint was also observed.
Upon traveling further into the hunting lease another neighbor, Ms Vivian Gabor, was located and indicated that she too had been tracking the child’s foot prints.
The searchers continued into the hunting lease.
Zachary was located walking in the muddy road approximately 2.5 miles into the hunting lease. He had traveled just under 3 miles on foot.
Zachary was reunited with his mother, Julie, at the location.
He was transported back to the area of his residence and examined by emergency medical personnel. He was tired and ready for a popsicle (which he enjoyed in the ambulance) but otherwise in good shape and without injury.
Sheriff Craft would like to commend the civilian volunteers for their immediate action in attempting to locate Zachary. Their actions were instrumental in the quick and successful locating of the child.
Sheriff Craft would also like to commend all of the on duty and off duty first responders who quickly coordinated and participated in the search.
We are proud to serve the citizens of Vernon Parish.
To protect & to serve. In God we Trust
