‘These N*****s are fixing to get shot’: Warren Co. supervisor shares threat received on Facebook

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County supervisor is calling attention to a threat she received on social media.
“This is a serious matter and a testament to why this is NOT the time to be silent on hate and evil,” District Three Supervisor Shawn Jackson posted on Facebook Saturday.
The comment was written under a Vicksburg Daily News article regarding her asking to call a special meeting of supervisors to remove the Mississippi flag from county properties.
“LMFAO this is where the b***s*** stops,” one commenter wrote followed by “these N*****s are fixing to get shot.”
“I take this for exactly what it is, a threat to my life and safety,” Jackson wrote along with a photo attached of the comment. “I also take it as being racially driven and falling into the category of a hate crime.”
According to the VDN, Jackson has contacted authorities and has reported the threat.
“I’m disgusted. I feel threatened. I just had to talk to my boys which infuriates me,” Jackson told the Vicksburg Daily News. “I can’t let my boys see me feel threatened.”
Jackson says she will still bring up removing the flag from county properties at Monday’s board of supervisors meeting.
“This is not the time to hide your hand,” Jackson said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.