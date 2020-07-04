Suspects wanted in connection to string of auto-burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police are asking for information regarding a string of recent auto-burglaries near Shiloh Park.
One such incident happened early Friday morning in the Glynn Wycke 3 subdivision of off Shiloh Parkway.
According to police, two suspects left their vehicle while a third suspect waited in the car with the lights on.
One of the suspects then walked up to a home and attempted to break into a vehicle on Westwood Drive. Police say he was carrying what may have been a pistol.
He appeared to be a black male with a short haircut.
Later, the three suspects were seen leaving the Glynn Wycke 3 subdivision and turning north onto Shiloh Parkway, traveling towards Highway 80.
The suspects are thought to have committed additional auto-burglaries in Acadian Court and East Towne Drive in the Shiloh Parkway-area.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.
