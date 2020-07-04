Suspect identified in deadly bar shooting in Jackson

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a deadly bar shooting in Jackson.
The incident happened at M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Ct.
Investigators say that one person was killed and three others were injured after an altercation inside the club.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased victim as 41-year-old Cortez Shelby.
The other three victims were transported to UMMC for medical treatment. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Javarius Stewart. He is wanted for one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Stewart was seen wearing a red baseball jersey. Investigators say he possessed a pistol and began firing multiple shots, striking multiple victims.
Stewart then fled the scene on foot but later fled in what appeared to be a red or maroon Ford Mustang with a large white diagram on the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
