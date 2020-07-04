Search continues for man’s body after boating accident in the Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The search continued Saturday for the body of a 62-year-old man in the Mississippi River.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, agents were called after a boating accident Friday around 6 p.m.
The couple from Bogue Chito reportedly launched the boat near Grand Gulf in Claiborne County.
They were traveling upriver when the boat made a hard turn, tossing both the man and woman into the water.
Agents would rescue the stranded woman about an hour later on the banks of the Mississippi River. The man has not been located.
The search stopped Friday night and continued early Saturday morning.
Other agencies, including the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are involved in the search.
This is a developing story.
