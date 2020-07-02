First Alert Forecast: Storms likely this evening & again Sunday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lots of scattered showers and storms on the radar this evening. Many of them are expected to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly gusty winds. Temperatures have dropped with the rain cooled air and are now in the mid 70′s. As we head towards the later evening hours, most of the showers and storms should clear out of the area by the time for many of the firework shows tonight, but we can’t rule out a lingering shower or storm. Overnight, conditions look to be pretty calm and quiet with lows in the mid 70′s across the area. Tomorrow will be another hot and muggy day with highs near 88 and a chance of showers and storms starting in the afternoon hours.