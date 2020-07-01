First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms expected for the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pretty mild and humid start to the holiday weekend with some fog in spots spots, especially in our southern counties. Temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 70′s. We are seeing mostly quiet and dry conditions now, but that is very likely to change later on this afternoon into the evening. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected today across the entire area. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be be the main threats. Any outdoor plans that you may have today need to have a backup plan in case you run into any of these storms. If you aren’t seeing the rain, you will certainly feel the heat. Highs today will once again be in the low 90′s with heat indices at or around the triple digits.