Consider This: Maximize the Opportunity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week was historic. With this albatross off our back, we can now create a new welcome mat for our state.
And while we know this one change won’t solve all our issues, it can be a huge springboard to a better future.
Let’s take advantage of the positive Mississippi message that is spreading around the globe. We should be more aggressive than ever in recruiting business and industry to Mississippi.
Let’s push products that carry the Made In Mississippi brand. Let’s invest more money in promoting our many outdoor tourism opportunities, from Coastal Mississippi to the northern hills.
Let’s recruit movie and television production projects to our state. Let’s bid for more NCAA conference tournaments and championships. Let’s take advantage of the huge television audience watching the Sanderson Farms PGA Championship, with a positive Mississippi message.
With our new state-of-the-art facilities at the Trade Mart and in Flowood, and the impressive center in downtown Jackson, let’s go after every convention and conference possible.
When the COVID-19 crisis subsides, let’s launch an aggressive effort to recruit more family entertainment venues like Topgolf. Let’s finally build One Lake in Downtown Jackson. Most importantly, let’s not waste this fantastic opportunity to showcase a positive Mississippi.
And when it comes to our new flag, let’s have a design we are all proud to display, to wear on hats and shirts, and plaster on the back window of our cars and trucks. A flag that non-Mississippians will want to wear. And let’s all be positive ambassadors for Mississippi.
Let’s be Mississippi Proud. Mississippi United. Mississippi Strong.
And remember, wear your face masks. People are wearing masks to protect you, wear your mask and return the favor. Have a wonderful, safe 4th of July.
