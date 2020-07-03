Miss. House Representative tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Representative Bo Brown (District 70 – Hinds County) confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Brown says that weakness was the primary reason he went to his healthcare provider. That is when he was given the COVID-19 test.
Brown said he did not have contact with any known source but says he was working at the State Capitol up until the day before learning he was positive. He says he did wear his mask while in the Capitol.
He said Friday he is “feeling pretty good” but notes the virus “does weaken you a little bit”.
Brown is taking medicine and vitamins at the direction of his doctor.
He is currently under quarantine at home.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.