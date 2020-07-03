Mask requirement in Mississippi casinos to go into effect Friday night

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to gamble in Mississippi, you’re going to have to wear a mask.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is requiring casinos to enforce this new rule. The new mask requirement at casinos goes into effect Friday night at 8 p.m..
State gaming officials decided to impose the new rule after consulting with state health officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg began requiring masks for employees and guests on their property before the state requirement. They’ve also implemented several other health safety measures.
General Manager Ginny Tzotzolas said, “There is signage informing them of what our policies are so they are aware before they enter the casino. Then right at the front door we have security staff who takes their temperature, offers them a mask if they don’t have one. Informs them that they do have to keep the mask on at all times while they’re on the property unless you’re eating, drinking or smoking. They’re allowed to pull them down and remove them for those instances.”
There are also crews that are cleaning gaming tables and slot machines after every use, and wiping down common areas regularly. Guests who don’t have a mask will be provided with one.
Anyone who refuses to wear one will be asked to leave the property.
