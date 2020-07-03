Man wanted for stealing ATV in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing an ATV.
According to deputies, they were dispatched to the scene at Gatesville Road.
At the scene, they obtained a picture of a Chevy S-10 pick up truck. The truck is blue on the driver’s side and primer grey on the passenger side.
Deputies say the truck was pulling the stolen ATV.
The truck was being driven by Brandon Jaiye Bates at the time of the burglary. Bates is a native of Harrisville.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Bates or the ATV, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.
