Jackson restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Our plan moving forward from here on out is the following:• When the proper authorities deem that it is safe to reopen our Fondren location, we will do so by offering curbside service only. This reopening will include obtaining each-and-every test results from our entire staff.• A certification of approval by the professional cleaning company will remain posted and visible in our establishment and kept up-to-date.• We will continue to take our staff's temperatures before every shift. If exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days has occurred, they will not be allowed to come back to work unless they have presented a negative test result and quarantined.• Our Ridgeland County Line location will remain open.