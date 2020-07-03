Here’s what to expect at the Unity Rally in downtown Brandon tonight

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s what you can expect at the Unity Rally being held in front of the Rankin County Courthouse Friday night.
Jalessa Harvey, who will open tonight’s rally, told WLBT that six speakers will be discussing injustice, systemic racism and the importance of registering to vote.
Harvey says they will also advocate for the removal of the Confederate monument located in downtown Brandon.
She says this will be a peaceful protest and that they have no affiliation with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We will cause no harm,” Harvey said. “This is our home.”
Harvey says they have been in contact with the Brandon Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office regarding the rally.
Both agencies have said they will be on standby and are “prepared to respond swiftly to any threat to any person, property or constitutional right.”
“The organizers of the event are against any damage or vandalism to public or private property and don’t welcome any participant with intentions to do so,” the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Harvey says they have also hosted a rally at the Brandon Police Department which she says was “successful.”
She does expect counter-protesters to be on location, voicing their opposition to removing the Confederate statue.
