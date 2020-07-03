Greenville officer terminated for excessive force

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer with the Greenville Police Department was terminated Friday for using excessive force.
The announcement was made by Greenville Mayor Erick Simmons and Greenville Police Chief Delando Wilson.
“We’re less than 24 hours from the incident and a quick decision has been made in terminating this officer with this excessive force,” Mayor Simmons said.
In a video circulating on Facebook, a GPD officer is shown picking up Richard Miller, who was handcuffed, slamming him onto the pavement and then slapping Miller’s head.
Wilson said that officers were initially responding to a domestic disturbance where a female was allegedly being assaulted. Officers determined that Miller was the possible suspect.
Miller had allegedly been shot by the female before officers arrived. The name of the officer has not been released.
“Greenville Police Department has some great police officers,” Wilson said. “They are dedicated to protecting the city and its citizens and this incident is not indicative of our behavior and culture at Greenville Police Department.”
