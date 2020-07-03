First Alert Forecast: storm chances continue Friday, into holiday weekend

FRIDAY: The nearly stalled front will continue to keep the weather unsettled to round out the work week across central Mississippi. Expect partly sunny skies with highs managing the upper 80s to lower 90s; feels like temperatures cresting near 105. Once again, scattered downpours will be possible, though uptick in chances will be possible through the afternoon hours. Most will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect the mornings to be mainly dry; the afternoons featuring scattered downpours as a nearly typical July pattern unfolds for the Independence Day holiday. While we don’t anticipate a complete washout – there were will times that you’ll need to dodge storms if you have outdoor activities planned. Typical summer storms with downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning will dot the radar landscape through sunset – then fade away. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s; lows in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The nearly stationary front situated over central Mississippi will keep a heightened chance for rain in the forecast as we head into early next week. Several disturbances will help kick off scattered to numerous storms through Wednesday. The front will slowly lift north by late week, allowing for rain chances to go down. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
