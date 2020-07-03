Belhaven renames residence hall after petition calls its namesake a white supremacist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven University has renamed one of its residence halls only 4 days after a petition was launched calling for its renaming.
Guy T. Gillespie Hall, a 154 bed women’s residence hall sitting on the edge of Belhaven Lake, will now be called Lakeview Hall.
According to the petition, Guy T. Gillespie, who served as president of the private Christian university for 33 years, held “white supremacist views” and compared “integration to Russian communism.”
“Vestiges of white supremacy have no place on Belhaven’s campus,” the petition reads. “For years Belhaven, has promoted campus to be a place of diversity. If that it truly the heart of the university, removing the name of a white supremacist should be easy to resolve.”
After Belhaven tweeted the news of the renaming Friday afternoon, the creator of the petition, Drew Gardner, updated the page declaring victory.
“In only 4 days we’ve accomplished our goal!” Gardner wrote. “I am so proud and thankful for each and everyone of you that have supported the petition! I’m speechless!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.