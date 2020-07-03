‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for the commission of a crime involving a minor.
They are searching for 23-year-old Martezzrien Welch.
Authorities believe that Welch may be living in Hazlehurst with relatives.
They say he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you should come into contact with or have any information about the whereabouts of this individual, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.
