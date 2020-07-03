In Adams County, wear a mask or face a $50 fine

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County and Natchez residents are now required to wear facial coverings in public - effective immediately.
A unanimous resolution was passed Friday in a meeting with both county and city officials, said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison and PIO.
Hardy said a fine of $50 could be given to citizens and a $100 fine to businesses who do not comply with the new resolution.
Adams County EMA Director Brad Bradford said those in attendance included both the Adams County Board of Supervisors and Natchez Mayor and Board of Alderman.
Bradford said the meeting was called because of the spike in COVID-19 cases the county has seen since Memorial Day.
The resolution will also require businesses in Adams County and the City of Natchez to place signage making customers aware they must wear a face covering before entering, Bradford added.
