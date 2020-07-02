Whitehouse teens on vacation called into action to save a life

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Whitehouse teens on vacation in Alabama at Orange Beach helped someone needing assistance more than 100 feet away from shore.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez talked to them today.
On their summer vacation, Micah and Macen Beard, were on the Alabama coast when they saw a man struggling to stay above water, over 100 feet from the shore.
“When I was halfway there, I noticed that he couldn’t keep his head, he was about to go passive underneath the water and so I kicked it into gear and got my arms underneath his shoulders,” Macen said.
The teens are both lifeguard certified and the brothers tag-teamed this rescue
“He had come pretty far in at that time but I met him and I swapped out with Macen so that I could drag him back up to the sand and up to the shore. He just didn’t quite have the leverage he needed to get him all back to the shore. So, we swapped out and I dragged him back,” Micah said.
Head swim coach for Whitehouse ISD, Scott Eeds says, despite swimming in open waters, Macen is used to swimming long distances.
“A typical practice that they would go through, particularly Macen, he swam in both morning and afternoon currently, they’re probably putting in close to five to six miles a day.”
Macen explains how beneficial the lifeguard training was during his experience when arriving to a panicked man.
“That lifeguard training taught me that with them fighting back, they’re doing everything that they can for them to survive and their survival instinct and I would not of known that.”
Despite not getting the man’s name, the teens are grateful to have helped save someone’s life.
Macen will be a sophomore this upcoming fall and is a part of the Whitehouse ISD swim team.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.