Veto of bills proof that Gov. Reeves ‘holds contempt’ for brown communities, says Poor People’s Campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign is calling Gov. Reeves’ veto of two unanimously passed bills “petty.”
The first bill, Senate Bill 2856, would have allowed more flexibility when it comes to water payment plans in Jackson. The second, Senate Bill 2824, would have, according to the Poor People’s Campaign, aligned the required core curriculum with the required IHL College Preparatory Curriculum.
At a press conference outside the State Capitol Thursday, The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign said the governor’s decision to veto these bills was a “petty” one “that was made after he was publicly shamed into having to sign the state flag bill.”
They continued, saying, “Reeves has consistently proven that he holds contempt for Mississippi’s Black, brown, and poor white communities. The two bills he vetoed recently are further proof of that.”
Gov. Reeves argued that his veto of Senate Bill 2856 was because it gave politicians too much power, adding, “The City of Jackson has serious troubles with their water system. People got overcharged in the past. There might be a way to fix it. There’s nothing against the law about creating payment plans right now. There might be another bill that would help. This isn’t it.”
Dr. Reverend William J. Barber, founder of the Poor People’s Campaign, tweeted his support of the press conference, saying that if Gov. Reeves wants to unify the state he must end voter suppression, expand health care and raise wages among other things.
The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign is now asking the legislature to override Gov. Reeves’ vetoes.
“Mississippi’s Poor People’s Campaign will stay on top of this issue until it is resolved,” they said.
