Vandals attack local golf courses; $2,000 reward being offered

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Vandals with too much time on their hands are tearing up area golf courses.
Recently they’ve caused extensive damage at the Clear Creek Golf Course in Vicksburg and the Yazoo Country Club.
Wednesday night they tried to break in the clubhouse through their mail slot. Tuesday night they dunked two carts in a pond totaling them. They also damaged two others.
Joe Tom, a course commissioner said, “If we can catch these people, if that’s who they are, catch him, convict him and make him pay for the entire damage to the building, to the carts, to the greens, to everything that they’ve done that would be very, very helpful to us.”
Evidence was found at Clear Creek to another vandalism at the Yazoo Country Club over an hour away.
There more golf carts tossed in the water, 11 in all were damaged. There’s also been recent break-ins at their pro shop.
Sheriff Warren Pace said, “My investigators are working this case. There was some indication that could possibly be related to something in another county. They’ve reached out to another agency. We’re just asking anyone with any information to please give us a call.”
At Clear Creek the damage is estimated to be around $20,000. A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information in the Yazoo Country Club case.
