Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are winding down after dumping up to a few inches of rain today. The high temperature reached 89 degrees, while the normal high this time of year is 91. We received just over an inch of rain in Jackson. A few showers are possible tonight, but the heaviest weather is moivng out. More showers and thunderstorms can be expected during the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Partly sunny skies with scattered showers are likely. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Fireworks should be okay Saturday night with the sunset at 8:11pm. Sunrise is 5:58am and the sunset is 8:11pm. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71. Calm wind tonight and west at 5mph Friday with higher gusts near or in thunderstorms. The tropics are currently quiet.