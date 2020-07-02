Scott Co. couple arrested, charged with child abuse

Jardaiza Kincaid (L) and Cameron Davis (R) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Dixon | July 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:07 PM

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged the parents of a 2-month-old infant for child abuse.

The parents have been identified as Jardaiza Kincaid and Cameron Davis both of Morton, MS.

According to authorities, the child suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs, and internal injuries.

Investigators interviewed the parents and determined that the child had been abused by them.

The father was charged with a second count of felony child abuse when investigators learned that their second child had suffered a broken arm at the hands of him.

Both parents are in the Scott County Detention Center on a $500,000.00 bond.

