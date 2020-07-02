Entergy reports power outage on Northside Drive and Lampton Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is reporting a power outage on Northside Drive and Lampton Avenue on Thursday morning.
Our photographer on the scene says that several trees are down causing the power outages.
According to Entergy’s website, the power has been out since 5:45 a.m. and will be restored around 9:00 a.m. Roughly around 297 customers have been affected.
Entergy says that a serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage.
They stated that power will be restored as soon as possible.
