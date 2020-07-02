Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

Trump’s 72% approval among white evangelicals in June, released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, represents a fall of six percentage points since a similar April survey. But it also comes as his campaign steps up its appeals to religious voters ahead of November’s election, and after Trump faced criticism from two faith leaders in the wake of his June 1 photo op at St. John’s Church near the White House, for which protesters were forcibly cleared from a nearby park.