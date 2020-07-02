Ole Miss releases “Campus Ready” plan for fall 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi has released its official “Campus Ready” plan for the fall 2020 semester.
The university says that in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while returning to in-person operations, it is implementing new protocols and expectations for everyone on campus.
Highlights of the “Campus Ready” plan:
- Modified Academic Calendar: The fall 2020 semester will begin as scheduled Aug. 24, with the last day of classes being held Nov. 17. Final exams will be held on Nov. 18.
- Course Delivery: Classroom capacities will be reduced to comply with CDC and national public health recommendations.
- Mandatory Training: Before returning to campus, all employees and students will be required to complete an online training module related to COVID-19 protocols.
- Daily Symptom Checker: Students and employees will be required to complete a brief COVID-19 Daily Symptom Checker before going to campus each day.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said in a letter to the campus community. “To that end, we have redesigned fundamental aspects of campus life in an effort to mitigate the risk of virus spread and help us all keep each other healthy.”
Boyce says the plan was developed in alignment with government orders and public health recommendations from the Safe Return order of Gov. Tate Reeves’s reopening plan, the city of Oxford’s Serving Oxford Safely recovery plan, the IHL Safe Start Task Force, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the American College Health Association.
"If we cannot achieve full compliance with the protocols across our entire community and the university experiences prolific spread of the virus, we will have no choice but to scale back on-campus operations and take more drastic measures to prevent further spread," Boyce said.
“If we all do our part to prevent the virus from spreading using the protocols, our level of activity on campus in the fall can be greater.”
The “Campus Ready” plan can be viewed in detail here.
