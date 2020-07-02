Miss. House Representative Jarvis Dortch resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Representative Jarvis Dortch, D-Jackson, announced his resignation on Thursday morning.
He hand-delivered a letter to House Speaker Phillip Gunn.
“It has been a great honor to serve in Mississippi’s Legislature,” Dortch wrote.”It has never been and never will be lost on me, as an African American Mississippian, the historical weight comes with serving in this chamber.”
Dortch did not give any specifics on his resignation, but he did express regret for not completing his term.
“I regret that I cannot complete my term and that I leave the women and men of House District 66 unrepresented for the next few months. But I am excited about the next chapter in my career and am confident that I will continue to work for a better Mississippi.”
His full letter can be viewed here.
